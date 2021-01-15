Jimmy Eat World, photo by Philip Cosores

A month after first announcing the livestream series, Jimmy Eat World are set to launch their Phoenix Sessions this weekend. Each of the three shows will see the band performing a different album in full. Tickets for individual nights and packages involving access to all the streams as well as exclusive merch are available now.

The first Phoenix Session will take place today, January 15th, with JEW performing their latest album, Surviving. Than on January 29th, they’ll deliver their fan-favorite Futures, followed on February 12th with the fan-favorite Clarity. Each gig is set to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT, and if you miss the initial premiere, don’t fret: Replays will be available for 72 hours after the livestreams.



Ticket bundles include admission to all three Phoenix Sessions along with various configurations including a limited edition poster, masks featuring each LP’s cover artwork, and a T-shirt. The VIP package also includes an autographed lithograph poster and a virtual meet & greet with Jimmy Eat World themselves.

Early bird pricing is still available for the Futures and Clarity shows, so head here to purchase your tickets now. Find a trailer and poster for Jimmy Eat World’s Phoenix Sessions below.