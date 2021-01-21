Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

More Viewers Tuned Into Joe Biden’s Inauguration Than Donald Trump’s

Nearly 10 million more viewers to be exact

by
on January 21, 2021, 5:31pm
Trump inauguration crowd
Donald Trump's inauguration crowd in 2017

During last year’s president campaign, Donald Trump frequently mocked Joe Biden for small crowd sizes (which was of course intentional on Biden’s part, because we’re in the middle of a fucking pandemic and he’s a responsible adult). Biden would ultimately get the last laugh, however, when he soundly defeated Trump at the ballot box by seven million votes. And as icing on the cake, Biden’s inauguration drew millions more viewers than Trump’s did four years prior.

According to Nielsen Media Research data (via TheWrap), 39.87 million viewers tuned into Biden’s inauguration across the major television networks and cable news channels. That’s nearly 10 million more than the number of people (30.6 million) who tuned into Trump’s inauguration in 2017.

That number also doesn’t take into account the number of people who streamed the inauguration on their computers, tablets, or phones. As Biden’s voters skew younger than Trump’s, it’s reasonable to assume he also drew a much larger digital audience than Trump did.

Those who did tune into Biden’s inauguration witnessed performances from Lady Gaga, Garth Brooks, and Jennifer Lopez, poetry by Amanda Gorman, and the historic swearing-in of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the 46th President and 49th Vice President of the United States.

Biden’s Celebrating America concert special also drew impressive numbers. According to Variety, a combined 10.56 million people tuned in across the three major TV networks, and were treated to memorable musical moments courtesy of Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters, and John Legend.

Support Live Music with Benefit Shirts Support Live Music with Benefit Shirts
Win a $100 Box of CBD Products Win a $100 Box of CBD Products
WandaVision Finally Comes to Disney+ WandaVision Finally Comes to Disney+
CBD for Dummies: The Benefits of CBN CBD for Dummies: The Benefits of CBN

Previous Story
Rostam Sets Amanda Gorman’s Inauguration Poem to Music: Stream
Next Story
Heavy Culture: Nervosa’s Prika Amaral on New Band Lineup, Life in Brazil, and Recording During a Pandemic