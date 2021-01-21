Menu
Joe Exotic on Not Getting Trump Pardon: “I Was Too Innocent and Too Gay”

Tiger King star also blasted Don Jr. and Trump's "corrupt friends" in an exasperated tweet

by
on January 21, 2021, 2:04pm
Joe Exotic "Too Innocent and Too Gay" to Receive Trump Pardon
Joe Exotic and Donald Trump

Joe Exotic didn’t get the presidential pardon he hoped for, and he thinks he knows why. The incarcerated Tiger King star took to Twitter to say that wasn’t one of Donald Trump‘s 143 pardons and commutations because he’s simply “too innocent and too gay”.

The man born Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage has spent the last year pleading and lobbying for Trump to pardon him from the 22-year-long prison sentence he’s currently serving. If you didn’t watch the tell-all Netflix series that defined early quarantine, Exotic is in jail for his involvement in a murder-for-hire plot to kill his big cat nemesis Carole Baskin, who won ownership of Exotic’s former zoo in a settlement after the TV show ended with Exotic’s imprisonment.

Once Exotic became an inescapable meme last spring, Don Jr. acknowledged his existence on Instagram and Trump said that he’d “take a look” at pardoning him before he left office. Exotic did everything he could to keep his name in Trump’s ear — having his legal team visit the White House, drafting up a 257-page letter pleading his case, and even reaching out to Kim Kardashian for assistance.

Exotic was so convinced that his efforts would pay off that he even hired a limo to pick him up from prison in expectation of being freed this week, but the pardon never manifested. Outraged, the 57-year-old has taken to Twitter to air his grievances at the Trump family and their circle of corruption.

“I was too innocent and too GAY to deserve a Pardon from Trump,” he tweeted. “I only mattered to Don Jr. when he needed to make a comment about me to boost his social media post. Boy were we all stupid to believe he actually stood for Equal Justice? His corrupt friends all come first.”

For anyone with a cursory understanding of Trump and who he really is, the fact that he left someone high and dry is completely unsurprising. The former president is a cruel, bigoted bastard, so homophobia might have played a part in his decisio. However, it’s more likely that Trump just forgot or didn’t care about Exotic in the first place. Now, the man has until 2037 to convince Joe Biden or one of his successors to release him, so we’ll see what stunts he pulls to make that happen.

