John Legend Covers Nina Simone Classic “Feeling Good” at Joe Biden’s Inauguration Concert: Watch

John Legend performs on Celebrating America

Joe Biden’s Celebrating America inauguration concert featured several notable performances, but none was more powerful than John Legend’s cover of “Feeling Good”.

In 1965, Nina Simone famously turned “Feeling Good” into an anthem of liberation. Five and a half decades later, and just hours after America inaugurated its first Black woman Vice President, Legend unfurled the song on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. He performed it on a grand piano and was accompanied by a military band horn section. Watch the replay below.



Elsewhere during the Tom Hanks-hosted TV broadcast, Springsteen performed “Land of Hope and Dreams” and Foo Fighters ripped through “Times Like These”. Earlier Wednesday, Lady Gaga sang the National Anthem during Biden’s swearing-in ceremony, and the New Radicals reunited to perform their ’90s hit “You Get What You Give” as part of Biden’s “Parade Across America”.