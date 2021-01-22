Jon Batiste Shares Joyous New Single “I Need You”: Stream

Jon Batiste (YouTube)

From his role as a bandleader extraordinaire on A Late Show with Stephen Colbert to his bountiful jazz arrangements for Pixar’s latest hit Soul, Jon Batiste has made a name for himself by being a ridiculously multi-talented musician. Today, Batiste is showing yet another side of his personality with his new single, “I Need You”.

Taken from his upcoming album We Are, “I Need You” is an explosion of infectious joy set to the tune of swing-inspired pop. It’s impossible not to let it brighten your mood, and according to Batiste, that was his plan all along. “This song is a vibe cleanse,” he explained in a press release. “After 2020, this is like a warm hug. Let’s bring the vibes back!” (Good Vibes Only was certainly the theme this Inauguration Week.)



In the track’s music video, directed by Alan Ferguson, Batiste walks into an art gallery and finds himself infatuated with one painting in particular: a scene of swing dancers twirling to live music in a venue. Soon the piece comes to life, and Batiste starts dancing along to the song, retro-outfitted swing dancers leap into the same room, and they all indulge in a choreographed dance. It’s as radiant and spirited as the tune itself. Watch it below.

We Are is scheduled to come out on March 19th via Verve Records. Unsurprisingly, the album sees Batiste teaming up with an impressive range of collaborators, including Mavis Staples, Quincy Jones, Trombone Shorty, and Zadie Smith. Pre-orders are currently ongoing.