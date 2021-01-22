Menu
Jónsi and A. G. Cook Collaborate on New Song “Mold”: Stream

The pair reunite after working together on the Sigur Rós singer's solo album Shiver

by
on January 22, 2021, 9:56am
jonsi a g cook new song mold music video watch stream
A. G. Cook (photo by Alaska Reid & Julian Buchan) and Jónsi (photo by Philip Cosores)

Jónsi has today shared the new single “Mold”, which sees him reuniting with PC Music head A. G. Cook.

The pair recently collaborated on the Sigur Rós member’s latest solo album, Shiver, released back in October. This time around, they both serve as co-producers and co-writers for “Mold”. Together, they’ve created a shuddering electronic arrangement that transitions with surprising grace from heavy tranquility to light freneticism.

“Mold” comes via a music video montage directed by Damian Hale using footage by Ingibjörg Birgisdóttir, Máni Sigfusson, Jun Tamukai, Nina Mcneely, and Adam Powell. Check it out below.

Following Shiver, Jónsi returned to his Sigur Rós family to release their long-anticipated orchestral LP, Odin’s Raven Magic, in December. Cook, meanwhile, released a pair of projects last year: the 49-song 7G and the 10-track album Apple.

