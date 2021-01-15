Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

In Juice WRLD’s Last Video, He Plays the “Bad Boy” with Young Thug: Watch

The two rappers cast themselves in a Michael Bay-esque caper

by
on January 15, 2021, 10:51am
juice wrld young thugh bad boy new song single music video watch stream
Juice WRLD and Young Thug in "Bad Boy" video

Juice WRLD’s new posthumous song casts himself and Young Thug in a Michael Bay-style caper. “Bad Boy” comes with visuals directed by Cole Bennett, and as Pitchfork reports, it’s the final music video Juice WRLD filmed before his death.

“Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, I’m a bad boy,” Juice begins, likening his swagger to the stars of the Bad Boys franchise. The track, produced by Pi’erre Bourne, is the kind of beat that for some reason sounds best in a fast car with the windows down and the bass set to “bone-rattling.” It rides a kinetic hi-hat pattern that’s occasionally underscored by a big bass drum. Young Thug provides a second chorus and the song’s most memorable line. Thugger flexes on his globe-trotting lifestyle: “Overseas, hundred scheme, bitch, croissants.” Check out “Bad Boy” below.

Last year saw the release Legends Never Die, Juice WRLD’s first, but surely not last, posthumous album. Since then, we’ve heard The Weeknd collaboration “Smile” and “Real Shit” with benny blanco. For Young Thug’s part, he seems to be gearing up for the release of Slime Life 2, and recently dropped “Take It to Trial” with Gunna and Yak Gotti.

Editors' Picks

Shop Exclusive Consequence Beanies Shop Exclusive Consequence Beanies
10 Magic David Bowie Collaborations 10 Magic David Bowie Collaborations
WandaVision Finally Comes to Disney+ WandaVision Finally Comes to Disney+
CBD Gummies on Sale for 20% Off CBD Gummies on Sale for 20% Off

Previous Story
Willie Nelson Receives COVID-19 Vaccine
Next Story
North Kingsley (Shavo Odadjian) Premiere Video for “Rifle in Thought”: Watch