In Juice WRLD’s Last Video, He Plays the “Bad Boy” with Young Thug: Watch

Juice WRLD and Young Thug in "Bad Boy" video

Juice WRLD’s new posthumous song casts himself and Young Thug in a Michael Bay-style caper. “Bad Boy” comes with visuals directed by Cole Bennett, and as Pitchfork reports, it’s the final music video Juice WRLD filmed before his death.

“Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, I’m a bad boy,” Juice begins, likening his swagger to the stars of the Bad Boys franchise. The track, produced by Pi’erre Bourne, is the kind of beat that for some reason sounds best in a fast car with the windows down and the bass set to “bone-rattling.” It rides a kinetic hi-hat pattern that’s occasionally underscored by a big bass drum. Young Thug provides a second chorus and the song’s most memorable line. Thugger flexes on his globe-trotting lifestyle: “Overseas, hundred scheme, bitch, croissants.” Check out “Bad Boy” below.



Last year saw the release Legends Never Die, Juice WRLD’s first, but surely not last, posthumous album. Since then, we’ve heard The Weeknd collaboration “Smile” and “Real Shit” with benny blanco. For Young Thug’s part, he seems to be gearing up for the release of Slime Life 2, and recently dropped “Take It to Trial” with Gunna and Yak Gotti.