Julia Fox Dominates with Kinks and Cameras in New Trailer for PVT CHAT: Watch

PVT CHAT (Dark Star Pictures)

You can look but don’t touch in the new trailer for PVT CHAT, starring Julia Fox and Peter Vack as a dom cam girl and the sub who loves her.

Written and directed by Ben Hozie, the film lit up Fantasia Festival when it premiered there last year. Vack plays Jack, a lonely internet gambler who falls in love via video with a dominatrix named Scarlet (Fox). An already complex relationship grows even more tangled one rainy day when he sees her in person on the streets of New York. The role is one of Fox’s first since her breakout in 2019’s Uncut Gems alongside Adam Sandler.



In his B+ review for Consequence of Sound, Mike Vanderbilt wrote that “Hozie empathizes with not only the sex worker, but the people who keep them in business,” adding,

“PVT CHAT is a thoroughly modern romantic comedy exploring isolation and loneliness that is equally inspired by Paul Schraeder’s American Gigolo as it is The Apartment. The film presents a vision of a grimy, gritty New York City that outsiders may feel like all but disappeared after Giuliani cleaned up Times Square and the grindhouse theaters all closed down.”

Check out the trailer below. PVT CHAT opens in theaters on February 5th and goes on-demand everywhere February 9th. Expect to see a lot more of Julia Fox going forward — her star is on the rise, and she recently booked a place in the jaw-dropping cast of Steven Soderbergh’s No Sudden Move.