Kanye West and Kim Kardashian to Divorce: Report

The couple is said to be ending their marriage of seven years

by
on January 05, 2021, 6:26pm
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian-West
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian-West

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are reportedly ending their marriage of seven years.

According to Page Six, a divorce between the celebrity couple is “imminent.” Kardashian has reportedly hired divorce attorney Laura Wasser to engage in settlement talks.

West first hinted at a riff in the couple’s marriage over the summer when he bizarrely tweeted about divorcing Kardashian in the wake of a meeting she had with Meek Mill. “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf [sic] for ‘prison reform,’” he tweeted, seeming to refer to a criminal justice summit attended by Kardashian and Mill in November 2018. West also accused Kardashian of attempting to get him involuntarily committed into a mental health facility.

In response to the tweets, Kardashian said Kanye was in the middle of a bipolar episode and asked that “the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this.”

West and Kardashian married in 2014 and have four children together. Neither West nor Kardashian has responded to the Page Six report.

This is a developing story…

