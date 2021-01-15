Menu
Grandson on Teaming Up with Mike Shinoda and Travis Barker

Jordan Benjamin joins Kyle Meredith With... to unpack his debut Death of an Optimist

on January 15, 2021, 4:00pm
Kyle Meredith With... Grandson

Grandson jumps on the line with Kyle Meredith to talk about his first full-length, Death of An Optimist. Jordan Benjamin discusses using his voice to make a difference, activism in the post-Trump era, and if his songs change for him going into the Biden presidency. Benjamin also dives into his generation’s desire for instant gratification, making change through his XXResistance Fund, being a multi-genre rocker, and teaming up with Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda and Blink 182’s Travis Barker.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

