Kenny Wayne Shepherd on Hanging Out with Neil Young and Touring With Van Halen

Guitarist and songwriter joins Kyle Meredith to discuss his new live album

on January 11, 2021, 4:00pm
Kyle Meredith With... Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Kenny Wayne Shepherd talks with Kyle Meredith about his new live album and DVD, Straight To You. Shepherd discusses the TV appearance that the recording comes from, how sharing vocals affects what he plays, and how he relates to his most notable song, “Blue On Black”. The blues guitarist also relays stories about hanging out with Neil Young and Stephen Stills, touring with Van Halen, and the lasting impression of Eddie Van Halen. We’ve also included a bonus 2017 interview with Shepherd.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

