Less Than Jake on 25 Years of Losing Streak

Frontman Chris DeMakes joins Kyle Meredith With... to discuss new album, Silver Linings

by
on January 18, 2021, 4:00pm
Less Than Jake frontman Chris DeMakes sits down with Kyle Meredtih to talk about the band’s new album, Silver Linings, and the need to bring positivity and fun in the current era. The ska-punk legend also discusses being a legacy band, co-founder Vinnie Fiorello leaving in 2018, writing songs about their friends, and having Matt Yonker behind the drum kit. DeMakes also hits on Losing Streak’s 25th anniversary, the band’s upcoming 30th anniversary plans, Chris DeMakes A Podcast, writing jingles for people, and his newly published biography.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

