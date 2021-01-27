Martin Gore on Making Soundwave Art from Depeche Mode Songs

Kyle Meredith With... Martin Gore

Depeche Mode songwriter Martin Gore hops on the line with Kyle Meredith to discuss The Third Chimpanzee. The new instrumental solo album finds him thematically bridging primates to humans in both the sounds he’s making and the inspiration he draws from. Gore dives into the ways he makes instrumentals speak to something, and the state of panic and anxiety he felt over the past four years. The electronic innovator also talks about being on the forefront of computerized music, his thoughts on AI songwriters, making soundwave art out of Depeche Mode songs, and the upcoming remixes for The Third Chimpanzee.

