Pablo Cruise on Their First New Music in 40 Years

David Jenkins joins Kyle Meredith With... to discuss new single "Breathe"

by
on January 04, 2021, 4:00pm
Kyle Meredith With... Pablo Cruise

Pablo Cruise have returned with their first new song in nearly 40 years with “Breathe”. David Jenkins hopped on the line with Kyle Meredith to discuss what prompted writing again after being primarily a live band for the past couple decades and their love of a positive message. We also turn the clocks back to their final album, 1984’s Out of Our Hands, to hear what it was like having the ’70s pop band adjust to an ’80s new wave scene, writing with Huey Lewis, and the possibility of more new music.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

