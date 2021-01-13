Tesla’s Brian Wheat on Battling Bulimia, Anxiety, and Depression

Tesla's Brian Wheat

Tesla bassist Brian Wheat talks with Kyle Meredith about his new autobiography, Son of a Milkman. Together, they discuss how the book is a source of therapy, particularly for the darker moments of battling bulimia, anxiety, and depression during the band’s height of success. On the brighter side, Wheat tells us about why Paul McCartney is his biggest influence, meeting him in England, and what he thinks of the just-released McCartney III. Bonus: We’ve also included a 2017 interview surrounding Tesla’s Shock.

