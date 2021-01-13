Menu
Tesla’s Brian Wheat on Battling Bulimia, Anxiety, and Depression

Rock 'n' roll bassist joins Kyle Meredith to discuss his new autobiography, Son of a Milkman

on January 13, 2021, 4:00pm
Tesla's Brian Wheat

Tesla bassist Brian Wheat talks with Kyle Meredith about his new autobiography, Son of a Milkman. Together, they discuss how the book is a source of therapy, particularly for the darker moments of battling bulimia, anxiety, and depression during the band’s height of success. On the brighter side, Wheat tells us about why Paul McCartney is his biggest influence, meeting him in England, and what he thinks of the just-released McCartney III. Bonus: We’ve also included a 2017 interview surrounding Tesla’s Shock.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

