Lady Gaga to Perform National Anthem at Biden’s Inauguration

President-Elect Joe Biden and Lady Gaga, photo via Instagram/@ladygaga

Lady Gaga has been tapped to sing the National Anthem at Presiden-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The Chromatica popstar will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” during Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris’ swearing-in ceremony on January 20th (via Variety). It’s a grand honor for Gaga, a culmination of her long-standing support for the Democratic politician, which included stumping and performing at a rally on the eve of the 2020 election.



Elsewhere on the inauguration docket is Jennifer Lopez, who is set to perform. National Youth Poet Laureate/activist Amanda Gorman will give a poetry reading, while Andrea Hall, the first woman firefighter to reach the rank of fire captain in Fulton Georgia, will deliver the Pledge of Allegiance. Long-time Biden family friends Father Leo J. O’Donovan and Reverend Dr. Silvester Beaman will provide the invocation and benediction, respectfully.

The Biden-Harris inauguration is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. ET on January 20th and take place on the West side of the US Capitol. Following last week’s storming of the Capitol, security is expected to be greatly beefed up, though much of the programming will take place virtually. That includes the usual parade and a televised special called Celebrating America featuring Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, and host Tom Hanks.

Editors' Picks Top 50 Albums of 2020

It’s also anticipated that Trump’s second impeachment trial will begin one day prior, January 19th. That’ll surely give Lady Gaga some extra motivation to deliver a rousing rendition of the Anthem. Below, watch video of the last time she sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” at a national event: Super Bowl 50 in 2016.