Lael Neale Announces New Album Acquainted with Night, Shares “Blue Vein”: Stream

Lael Neale, photo by Guy Blakesiee

Having signed to Sub Pop back in the fall, Los Angeles indie musician Lael Neale has today announced her debut album on the label, Acquainted with Night. As a first listen, she’s shared the new single “Blue Vein”, along with a self-directed music video.

Composed and arranged by Neale herself, the 10 tracks on Acquainted with Night were produced and mixed by Guy Blakeslee, with Chris Coady handling mastering. Under the “empathic guidance” of Blakeslee, Neale limited herself to 4-track and first takes during the recording processes. By abandoning her need for perfection and stripping away all the layered arrangements that had “weighed down” her past attempts at making an LP, the Los Angeles-via-Virginia was able “to deliver the songs in their essence.”



Early singles “Every Star Shivers in the Dark” and “For No One for Now” demonstrated how this newfound simplicity found its vessel in the Omnichord, an instrument that again takes center focus on “Blue Vein”. However, it takes its time on this one, coming in for slow, extended notes under Neale’s voice and guitar.

She also self-directed the accompanying music video, recorded on her old Sony Handycam from high school. Watch the clip below.

Acquainted with Night arrives on February 19th. Pre-order it now via Sub Pop, where you can get it on exclusive white vinyl. The album art and tracklist are ahead.

Acquainted with Night Artwork:

Acquainted with Night Tracklist:

01. Blue Vein

02. Every Star Shivers in the Dark

03. Acquainted with Night

04. White Wings

05. How Far Is It to the Grave

06. For No One For Now

07. Sliding Doors & Warm Summer Roses

08. Third Floor Window

09. Let Me Live by the Side of the Road

10. Some Sunny Day

