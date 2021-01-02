Menu
Larry King Hospitalized for COVID-19

The 87-year-old talk show host reportedly contracted the virus 10 days ago

on January 02, 2021, 4:44pm
Larry King
Larry King has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently receiving treatment in a Los Angeles hospital.

The 87-year-old talk show host reportedly contracted the virus 10 days ago, according to The Daily Beast. His condition was not immediately known.

Given his advanced age and long history of health ailments, King is at a higher risk of experiencing the most severe symptoms of coronavirus. King is a two-time cancer survivor who suffers from heart disease and type 2 diabetes. Back in November he was hospitalized for an unspecified blood-flow issue.

This is a developing story…

