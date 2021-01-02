Larry King Hospitalized for COVID-19

Larry King

Larry King has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently receiving treatment in a Los Angeles hospital.

The 87-year-old talk show host reportedly contracted the virus 10 days ago, according to The Daily Beast. His condition was not immediately known.



Given his advanced age and long history of health ailments, King is at a higher risk of experiencing the most severe symptoms of coronavirus. King is a two-time cancer survivor who suffers from heart disease and type 2 diabetes. Back in November he was hospitalized for an unspecified blood-flow issue.

This is a developing story…