Lil Wayne Celebrates Trump Pardon with New Song “Ain’t Got Time”: Stream

Wayne was facing up to ten years in prison after pleading guilty to a federal weapons charge

on January 21, 2021, 10:47am
Lil Wayne, photo by Ben Kaye

Lil Wayne had been looking at a lil’ ten years in prison after pleading guilty to a federal weapons charge last month. But after his pal (twice impeached ex-president) Donald Trump issued an eleventh hour pardon, Weezy is now celebrating his escape from doing time with a new song called “Ain’t Got Time”.

Over a R!o & Kam-produced track, Wayne recounts the December 2019 incident in which authorities discovered an unauthorized firearm aboard his private plane. “The feds, they hot on us,” he raps, “One hundred on the thermometer/ They raided my private plane, I went got one that’s more privater.”

The events reminded him of the late rapper Juice WRLD, who, when he realized his private plane would be searched, reportedly swallowed several pills to prevent their discovery and subsequently died. “R.I.P. Juice WRLD, wrote that on two cups/ Cuz pour out a lil’ juice for him, shit gave me goosebumps,” Wayne says. Former The Voice contestant Fousheé closes the track, which you can listen to below.

In a statement later posted to Twitter, Wayne thanked Trump for “recognizing that I have so much more to give to my family, my art, and my community. ”

Trump also pardoned Death Row Records co-founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris and commuted the sentence of Kodak Black, but snubbed Joe Exotic. As for Wayne, he recently dropped the mixtape No Ceilings 3, as well its corresponding deluxe edition.

 

