Linkin Park’s “One Step Closer” Gets New Remix by 100 gecs: Stream

Linkin Park (photo by James Minchin III), 100 gecs (publicity)

Linkin Park’s mega-selling debut album, Hybrid Theory, continues to be celebrated after marking its 20th anniversary in October. A new officially sanctioned remix of “One Step Closer” by the innovative hyper-pop duo 100 gecs is the latest musical tribute to Linkin Park and their landmark LP.

100 gecs were personally recruited by Linkin Park to remix “One Step Closer” in any way they saw fit. The duo of Dylan Brady and Laura Les not only offer a new spin on Linkin Park’s breakout hit, but also add their own vocals to the mix, dubbed “One Step Closer (100 gecs Reanimation)”.



Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda referenced his band’s 2002 remix album, Reanimation, when praising the 100 gecs version of “One Step Closer” in a press release. “Part of the spirit of Reanimation was to take the Hybrid Theory songs that people knew so well, and let innovative artists flip them in ways nobody expected,” said Shinoda. “I think 100 gecs did exactly that.”

In addition to remixing “One Step Closer”, 100 gecs have created a visualizer for the song, which can be seen below.

The new remix follows the release of a super deluxe 20th anniversary reissue of Hybrid Theory, which boasts previously unheard demos, among other rarities.

Meanwhile, in another tribute to Linkin Park, Hongjoong of the popular K-pop group ATEEZ has offered up a cover of “Numb” from 2003’s Meteora. In just three days, the video has racked up more than 600,000 views on YouTube. That video can also be seen below.