Madlib and Four Tet Detail New Collaborative Album Sound Ancestors

Madlib and Four Tet, photo courtesy of artists

Madlib and Four Tet have shared details of their new collaborative album Sound Ancestors. It arrives Friday, January 29th via Madlib Invazion. The tracklist and artwork are out now.

Sound Ancestors is credited to Madlib, with Four Tet handling the editing, arranging, and mastering of the 16-song effort. In a social media statement, Four Tet explained the unusual work arrangement, writing,



“He is always making loads of music in all sorts of styles and I was listening to some of his new beats and studio sessions when I had the idea that it would be great to hear some of these ideas made into a Madlib album. Not made into beats for vocalists to use but instead arranged into tracks that could all flow together in an album designed to be listened to start to finish. I put this concept to him when we were hanging out eating some nice food one day and we decided to work on this together with him sending me tracks, loops, ideas and experiments that I would arrange, edit, manipulate and combine. I was sent hundreds of pieces of music over a couple of years stretch and during that time I put together this album with all the parts that fitted with my vision.”

Pre-orders are off and running. Madlib and Four Tet previously previewed the release by sharing the singles “Road of the Lonely Ones” and “Hopprock”.

Madlib continues to be a prolific producer, and alongside Freddie Gibbs he collaborated on one of the best hip-hop albums of 2019, Bandana. For Four Tet’s part, he recently released a pair of joint songs with Thom Yorke and Burial, and he’s also dropped three solo albums in the last 12 months, Sixteen Oceans, Parallel, and 871.

Sound Ancestors Artwork:

Sound Ancestors Tracklist:

01. There Is No Time (Prelude)

02. The Call

03. Theme De Crabtree

04. Road of the Lonely Ones

05. Loose Goose

06. Dirtknock

07. Hopprock

08. Riddim Chant

09. Sound Ancestors

10. One For Quartabê/Right Now

11. Hang Out (Phone Off)

12. Two for 2 -For Dilla

13. Latino Negro

14. The New Normal

15. Chino

16. Duumbiyay