Margo Price Shares Moving New Video for “Hey Child”: Watch

Margo Price has shared a new music video for “Hey Child”, said to be the heart and “centerpiece” of her acclaimed 2020 album That’s How Rumors Get Started. It’s directed by Kimberly Stuckwisch, who previously helmed Price’s clips for “All American Made” and “Letting Me Down”.

In the moving visual, the country star confronts the demons of her past. There are scenes referencing the time she spent in jail for substance abuse, as well as others depicting her struggles with addiction and depression. Price’s vulnerability is on full display here, and she ultimately uses it to heal and find strength again. Watch it down below.



According to Price, “Hey Child” was originally written back in 2012 “not long after my husband Jeremy and I lost our son Ezra.” She continued, noting how fellow country star and album producer Sturgill Simpson helped encourage her to release it:

“Hey Child” was a song that was written back in 2012 not long after my husband Jeremy and I lost our son Ezra. We were playing shows with our rock and roll band Buffalo Clover and occupying most of the bars in East Nashville. We had begun hanging with a rowdy group of degenerate musician friends and partying harder than The Rolling Stones…The song was about how many of our talented friends were drinking and partying their talents away but after a few years had passed, we realized it was just as much about us as our friends. I had retired it when the band broke up but Sturgill Simpson resurrected it when he asked me if I would re-record it for That’s How Rumors Get Started.”

That’s How Rumors Get Started was named one of our favorite albums of 2020. In continued support, Price has announced her first in-person headline concert since 2019. The socially distanced show will take place this May at The Caverns Above Ground Amphitheater in Tennessee.

Price is next set to contribute to Loretta Lynn’s new album, Still Woman Enough, due out March 19th. For more of Margo, revisit her recent Christmas cover of Joni Mitchell’s “River”.

