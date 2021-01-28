Miley Cyrus Performs NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, Covers Mazzy Star: Watch

Miley Cyrus' NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert (YouTube)

Miley Cyrus is the latest artist to participate in NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series, and true to her unique nature, she delivered it from a different kind of “tiny” set.

Instead of propping herself up behind a desk of any kind, the Plastic Hearts singer built a miniature bedroom set that felt like it was designed for a My Size Barbie rocker. Dressed in lavish ’70s animal prints amongst the duct taped-on wall art, Cyrus sang her three-song set mostly from atop a small, pink bed. At the end, the camera tracked back to reveal her band performing around her miniature set.



To open the performance, Cyrus continued her recent string of alt-rock covers by performing the Mazzy Star classic “Fade into You”. Channeling her inner Hope Sandoval, Cyrus delivered the song with power from below the brim of a dark brown cowboy hat.

The setlist also “Golden G-String” and “Prisoner” (sans Dua Lipa, sadly). Check out the entire Tiny Desk performance below.

Cyrus has been on a complete tear as of late. Plastic Hearts hit No. 1 on the Rock charts in December, and she premiered a new song dedicated to her late dog, “May Jane 5EVER”, earlier this month. In addition to sharing a string of covers from artists like Hole, Pearl Jam, Britney Spears, The Velvet Underground, The Cardigans, and The Cure, she’s hard at work on a Metallica tribute with Elton John, Chad Smith, and Yo-Yo-Ma.

She’ll also take part in a Super Bowl pre-show concert for 7,500 health care workers as part of the TikTok Tailgate. Other performers include H.E.R., Eric Church, and Jazmine Sullivan.