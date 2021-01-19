The Muppet Show Coming to Disney+

Alice Cooper with Miss Piggy

What has a frog, a pig, a bear, a Swedish chef, two geezers in a balcony, and hilarious jokes with purposefully terrible punchlines? The Muppet Show on Disney +, waka waka waka! As Deadline reports, the curtain will rise on all five seasons of The Muppet Show on February 19th. In particular, this will be the first time seasons 4 and 5 will be available on home entertainment.

Created by the great Jim Henson, The Muppet Show bowed in 1976 as equal parts old-school variety show and groundbreaking multimedia storytelling. Alongside comedy sketches and original songs, the five-season run included some of the biggest stars of the day, including Julie Andrews, Alice Cooper, Mark Hamill, Elton John, Gene Kelly, Gladys Knight, Steve Martin, Liza Minelli, Bernadette Peters, and Diana Ross.



In a statement from Kermit the Frog, the amphibious host said,

“It’s going to be great to welcome back longtime fans, and to give a new generation of fans a chance to see how we got our start, how Miss Piggy became a star and so much more. Today, I’m proud to say: ‘It’s time to play the music, light the lights and meet the Muppets on Disney+ tonight!’ And as for Statler and Waldorf, the two old guys in the balcony, I can only add: ‘Sorry, guys, but….here we go again.”

Henson’s creations have been experiencing a streaming renaissance, and just in the last two years we’ve seen a Dark Crystal reboot on Netflix, a Fraggle Rock revival on Apple TV+, and new episodes of Muppets Now on Disney+.