Fellow Musicians Remember Alexi Laiho as “One of the Best Metal Guitarists of This Generation”

The news of Alexi Laiho’s passing early Monday morning sent shockwaves through the metal world. The longtime Children of Bodom frontman’s guitar playing was revered by fans and musicians alike, with many of his peers marveling at his talents in social media tributes.

As reported earlier today, the 41-year-old Laiho passed away over the holidays at his home in Helsinki, Finland, with his record label citing unspecified “long-term health issues” as the cause. He had fronted the Finnish metal band Children of Bodom, originally called Inearth, from 1993 through 2019. This past year, he formed Bodom After Midnight, following the split of CoB into different factions.



While he also handled lead vocals for Children of Bodom, his guitar playing always took the spotlight. He was a virtuoso from a young age, and a pioneer of melodic death metal.

Herman Li, the talented guitar player for DragonForce, commented, “Rest in Peace, Alexi Laiho. Alexi has been an incredible gift to the metal world with his amazing talent and monster guitar playing. I’ve always regarded Alexi as one of the best metal guitarists of this generation, together with his exciting approach and attitude.”

Legendary Megadeth frontman and metal guitar icon Dave Mustaine wrote, “So sad to hear about the passing of Alexi Laiho. We often toured together, he was truly an incredible talent. My sincere condolences to his family, friends and fans.”

Former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Gus G. shared a cover of Young Guitar magazine, featuring himself and Laiho, tweeting, “R.I.P. Alexi Laiho. It’s devastating to hear the news. One of the greatest guitarists of my generation is gone way too soon.”

Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton wrote, “Alexi Laiho was a monumental talent & a genuine, caring & thoughtful person. He will be greatly missed. Rest In Peace Alexi.”

Trivium frontman Matt Heafy credited Children of Bodom and Alexi Laiho for paving the way for his band, writing, “Rest In Peace to another musical hero. Without Children Of Bodom’s Something Wild, Hatebreeder, and Follow the Reaper – Trivium likely wouldn’t be here. You will be missed Alexi.”

The likes of former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman, Testament’s Alex Skolnick, Arch Enemy’s Michael Amott, Queensrÿche’s Michael Wilton, and more have also honored Laiho. See their tributes below.

