Nandi Bushell Goes Britpop with Cover of Blur’s “Song 2”: Watch

Nandi Bushell, via YouTube

Nandi Bushell, the self-declared “total metalhead” and vanquisher of Dave Grohl, has opened 2021 by expanding her rock horizons. The musical prodigy has started exploring the ’90s Britpop era, leading her to deliver a new cover of Blur’s classic “Song 2”.

“This week I have been learning about #Britpop, the 90’s and about this awesome battle between 2 bands called @blurofficial and @oasis,” Bushell wrote in the YouTube video’s description. “The 90 seemed like a fun time for music. This is Song 2 by Blur its really fun to jam to! Wahoo!!! Loving this song.”



Wearing a self-made Union Jack dress and a custom guitar strap from LK Straps, the young virtuoso jammed out the iconic riff while backing herself up on… well, on everything, because she’s incredible. She even layers her vocals four times to really hit home that, “Woohoo!”

What’s more, Bushell shared a new original song on New Year’s Eve. Performed with her truly adorable family, “New Years Song — 2021 Bring IT On” is uke jam about getting through 2020 with the support of those who matter most. “We got each other, that’s enough/ Because all we need is love,” the Bushell’s harmonize together.

Watch both clips below.

For those who missed it, Bushell was one of the true viral highlights of a crappy year. Her multi-round drum battle with Grohl culminated with them penning theme songs for one another before the Foo Fighters frontman conceded defeat. They also made plans to write a song together, which will no doubt be an epic collaboration.