Netflix’s Bridgerton Renewed for Second Season

Bridgerton (Netflix)

Netflix is ready for more sexual intrigue in Regency-era London, as the streamer has picked up the hit series Bridgerton for a second season.

Debuting just last month, Bridgerton marks the first production to come from the five-year, $100 million deal Shonda Rhimes’ (Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal) signed with Netflix in 2017. Based on Julia Quinn’s novels, the series was met with nearly instant accolades from critics and viewers alike. The drama is on pace to hit 63 million views in its first 28 days of release, which would make it the fifth most-watched Netflix original launch ever.



Showrunner Chris Van Dusen (who came over to Netflix with Rhimes from Scandal) has said he has plans for an eight-season run on Bridgerton, with each season based on a different book in Quinn’s original novel series (via The Hollywood Reporter). With Season 1 inspired by the first entry, The Duke and I (which lends its title to episode 5), fans can expect Season 2 to follow the second book, The Viscount Who Loved Me.

Production on Bridgerton Season 2 is expected to pick up in London this spring.