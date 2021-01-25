What’s Streaming on Netflix in February 2021

Netflix is bringing the love in February 2021.
Leading the charge is Sam Levinson’s highly anticipated black and white drama Malcolm & Marie. Starring John David Washington and Zendaya, the film was the first feature to be written and filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also bringing the hugs and kisses is Maggie Friedman’s new drama Firefly Lane. Based on the novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah, the series stars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke as two lifetime friends whose bond has yet to break.
Elsewhere, there’s the Korean space drama Space Sweepers, the true crime docuseries Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, Kevin James’ new NASCAR comedy series The Crew, and the star-studded TIFF stunner I Care a Lot.
In terms of archival additions, subscribers can enjoy a couple of classic rom-coms (Eat Pray Love, My Best Friend’s Wedding), indie favorites (Captain Fantastic, Middle of Nowhere), and two spooky blockbusters (The Conjuring 1 and 2).
Oh yeah, and don’t forget, this is the last month to stream Bates Motel. So, if you’re still floating around those middle seasons, be sure to speed up as check out is February 19th. And, as we all know, you don’t wanna disappoint Norman.
Check out the entire list below, which includes what’s also leaving this month.
What’s Coming
Available February 1st
The Bank Job
Beverly Hills Ninja
Eat Pray Love
Inception
Love Daily: Season 1
My Best Friend’s Wedding
My Dead Ex: Season 1
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
The Patriot
Rocks
Shutter Island
The Unsetting: Season 1
Zac and Mia: Seasons 1–2
Zathura
Available February 2nd
Kid Cosmic
Mighty Express: Season 2
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, Season 2
Available February 3rd
All My Friends Are Dead
Black Beach
Firefly Lane
Available February 5th
Hache: Season 2
Invisible City
The Last Paradiso
Little Big Women
Malcolm & Marie
Space Sweepers
Strip Down, Rise Up
The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity
Available February 6th
The Sinner: Jamie
Available February 8th
iCarly: Seasons 1–2
War Dogs
Available February 10th
Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel
Available February 11th
Capitani
Layla Majnun
Middle of Nowhere
Red Dot
Squared Love
Available February 12th
Buried by the Bernards
Nadiya Bakes
Hate by Dani Rovira
To All the Boys: Always and Forever (February 12)
Xico’s Journey
Available February 13th
Monsoon
Available February 15th
The Crew
Available February 16th
Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie
Good Girls: Season 3
Available February 17th
Behind Her Eyes
Hello, Me!
MeatEater: Season 9, Part 2
Available February 18th
Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan
Available February 19th
I Care a Lot
Tribes of Europa
Available February 20th
Classmates Minus
Available February 21st
The Conjuring
The Conjuring 2
Available February 23rd
Brian Regan: On the Rocks
Pelé
Available February 24th
Canine Intervention
Ginny & Georgia
Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2
Available February 25th
Geez & Ann
High-Rise Invasion
Caught by a Wave
No Escape
Our Idiot Brother
Available February 26th
Crazy About Her
What’s Leaving Netflix
Leaving February 1st
A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)
Attack on Titan (Season 1)
Behzat Ç (Season 1 – 96 episodes)
Big Bad Beetleborgs (1997)
Braxton Family Values (Seasons 1-2)
Death at a Funeral (2010)
Employee of the Month (2006)
Fairy Tail (Season 1)
For Colored Girls (2010)
Leo & Tig (2017)
Malicious (2018)
Mighty Morphin Alien Rangers (1996)
Mr. Deeds (2002)
My Life My Story (2017)
Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation (1997)
Pablo Escobar, el patron del mal (Season 1)
Pineapple Express (2008)
Power Rangers Dino Charge (2015)
Power Rangers Dino Thunder (2004)
Power Rangers in Space (1998)
Power Rangers Jungle Fury (2008)
Power Rangers Lightspeed Rescue (2000)
Power Rangers Lost Galaxy (1999)
Power Rangers Mystic Force (2006)
Power Rangers Ninja Storm (2003)
Power Rangers Operation Overdrive (2007)
Power Rangers RPM (2009)
Power Rangers S.P.D. (2005)
Power Rangers Super Megaforce (2014)
Power Rangers Super Samurai (2012)
Power Rangers Time Force (2001)
Power Rangers Wild Force (2002)
Power Rangers Zeo (1996)
Power Rangers: Megaforce (2013)
Total Drama (2015)
V.R. Troopers (1995)
Leaving February 5th
Erased (2012)
OCTB (Season 1)
Leaving February 6th
Lila & Eve (2015)
Woody Woodpecker (2017)
Leaving February 8th
Don’t Knock Twice (2016)
Swiped (2018)
Leaving February 9th
Tientsin Mystic (Season 1)
Leaving February 11th
A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)
Leaving February 12th
The Other Guys (2010)
Leaving February 14th
Age of Glory (2 Seasons)
Exclusive Edition (Season 1)
Glowing Embers (Season 1)
The Iron Lady (Season 1)
The Mortified Guide (Season 1)
Leaving February 15th
Alone in Berlin (2016)
Hostiles (2017)
Leaving February 16th
Kon Kon Kon (Season 1)
Leaving February 17th
Brave Miss World (Season 1)
Leaving February 20th
Bates Motel (Seasons 1-5)
Leaving February 21st
A Haunted House (2013)
Leaving February 22nd
Trespass Against Us (2016)
Leaving February 25th
Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)
Leaving February 26th
The Frozen Ground (2013)
Leaving February 28th
A Walk to Remember (2002)
Basic Instinct (1992)
Easy A (2010)
The Gift (2015)
GoodFellas (1990)
Gran Torino (2008)
Haywire (2011)
LA 92 (2017)
Little Nicky (2000)
My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Friendship Games
Retribution (2015)
Saving Mr. Banks (2013)
Sleepover (2004)