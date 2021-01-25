What’s Streaming on Netflix in February 2021

Malcolm and Marie (Netflix)

Netflix is bringing the love in February 2021.

Leading the charge is Sam Levinson’s highly anticipated black and white drama Malcolm & Marie. Starring John David Washington and Zendaya, the film was the first feature to be written and filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Also bringing the hugs and kisses is Maggie Friedman’s new drama Firefly Lane. Based on the novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah, the series stars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke as two lifetime friends whose bond has yet to break.

Elsewhere, there’s the Korean space drama Space Sweepers, the true crime docuseries Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, Kevin James’ new NASCAR comedy series The Crew, and the star-studded TIFF stunner I Care a Lot.

In terms of archival additions, subscribers can enjoy a couple of classic rom-coms (Eat Pray Love, My Best Friend’s Wedding), indie favorites (Captain Fantastic, Middle of Nowhere), and two spooky blockbusters (The Conjuring 1 and 2).

Oh yeah, and don’t forget, this is the last month to stream Bates Motel. So, if you’re still floating around those middle seasons, be sure to speed up as check out is February 19th. And, as we all know, you don’t wanna disappoint Norman.

Check out the entire list below, which includes what’s also leaving this month.

What’s Coming

Available February 1st

The Bank Job

Beverly Hills Ninja

Eat Pray Love

Inception

Love Daily: Season 1

My Best Friend’s Wedding

My Dead Ex: Season 1

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

The Patriot

Rocks

Shutter Island

The Unsetting: Season 1

Zac and Mia: Seasons 1–2

Zathura

Available February 2nd

Kid Cosmic

Mighty Express: Season 2

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, Season 2

Available February 3rd

All My Friends Are Dead

Black Beach

Firefly Lane

Available February 5th

Hache: Season 2

Invisible City

The Last Paradiso

Little Big Women

Malcolm & Marie

Space Sweepers

Strip Down, Rise Up

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity

Available February 6th

The Sinner: Jamie

Available February 8th

iCarly: Seasons 1–2

War Dogs

Available February 10th

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel

Available February 11th

Capitani

Layla Majnun

Middle of Nowhere

Red Dot

Squared Love

Available February 12th

Buried by the Bernards

Nadiya Bakes

Hate by Dani Rovira

To All the Boys: Always and Forever (February 12)

Xico’s Journey

Available February 13th

Monsoon

Available February 15th

The Crew

Available February 16th

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie

Good Girls: Season 3

Available February 17th

Behind Her Eyes

Hello, Me!

MeatEater: Season 9, Part 2

Available February 18th

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan

Available February 19th

I Care a Lot

Tribes of Europa

Available February 20th

Classmates Minus

Available February 21st

The Conjuring

The Conjuring 2

Available February 23rd

Brian Regan: On the Rocks

Pelé

Available February 24th

Canine Intervention

Ginny & Georgia

Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2

Available February 25th

Geez & Ann

High-Rise Invasion

Caught by a Wave

No Escape

Our Idiot Brother

Available February 26th

Crazy About Her

What’s Leaving Netflix

Leaving February 1st

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)

Attack on Titan (Season 1)

Behzat Ç (Season 1 – 96 episodes)

Big Bad Beetleborgs (1997)

Braxton Family Values (Seasons 1-2)

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Fairy Tail (Season 1)

For Colored Girls (2010)

Leo & Tig (2017)

Malicious (2018)

Mighty Morphin Alien Rangers (1996)

Mr. Deeds (2002)

My Life My Story (2017)

Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation (1997)

Pablo Escobar, el patron del mal (Season 1)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Power Rangers Dino Charge (2015)

Power Rangers Dino Thunder (2004)

Power Rangers in Space (1998)

Power Rangers Jungle Fury (2008)

Power Rangers Lightspeed Rescue (2000)

Power Rangers Lost Galaxy (1999)

Power Rangers Mystic Force (2006)

Power Rangers Ninja Storm (2003)

Power Rangers Operation Overdrive (2007)

Power Rangers RPM (2009)

Power Rangers S.P.D. (2005)

Power Rangers Super Megaforce (2014)

Power Rangers Super Samurai (2012)

Power Rangers Time Force (2001)

Power Rangers Wild Force (2002)

Power Rangers Zeo (1996)

Power Rangers: Megaforce (2013)

Total Drama (2015)

V.R. Troopers (1995)

Leaving February 5th

Erased (2012)

OCTB (Season 1)

Leaving February 6th

Lila & Eve (2015)

Woody Woodpecker (2017)

Leaving February 8th

Don’t Knock Twice (2016)

Swiped (2018)

Leaving February 9th

Tientsin Mystic (Season 1)

Leaving February 11th

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)

Leaving February 12th

The Other Guys (2010)

Leaving February 14th

Age of Glory (2 Seasons)

Exclusive Edition (Season 1)

Glowing Embers (Season 1)

The Iron Lady (Season 1)

The Mortified Guide (Season 1)

Leaving February 15th

Alone in Berlin (2016)

Hostiles (2017)

Leaving February 16th

Kon Kon Kon (Season 1)

Leaving February 17th

Brave Miss World (Season 1)

Leaving February 20th

Bates Motel (Seasons 1-5)

Leaving February 21st

A Haunted House (2013)

Leaving February 22nd

Trespass Against Us (2016)

Leaving February 25th

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

Leaving February 26th

The Frozen Ground (2013)

Leaving February 28th

A Walk to Remember (2002)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Easy A (2010)

The Gift (2015)

GoodFellas (1990)

Gran Torino (2008)

Haywire (2011)

LA 92 (2017)

Little Nicky (2000)

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Friendship Games

Retribution (2015)

Saving Mr. Banks (2013)

Sleepover (2004)