The Coda Collection

A score of classic and new concert films and music documentaries are heading to Amazon Prime Video via a newly announced subscription channel called The Coda Collection.

Launching in the US on February 18th and worldwide throughout 2021, The Coda Collection promises over 150 titles ranging from rare concert footage to fresh docs to original content. A press release states that the subscription channel will become “a new streaming home for hundreds of the most sought after concerts, documentaries, and episodic series in music…” After a free 7-day trial, access to The Coda Collection will cost $4.99 a month.



Upon launch, the channel will include the streaming debut of Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix in Maui; The Rolling Stones on the Air; the iconic Johnny Cash at San Quentin, and Miranda Lambert: Revolution Live by Candlelight.

Future titles include the Bob Dylan bootleg doc Trouble No More, a new officially authorized documentary on Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, and performances from Dead & Company.

The Coda Collection will also present new and rarely seen concerts from Pearl Jam, The Avett Brothers, Paul Simon, Foo Fighters, Tedeschi Trucks Band, and more, as well as recently unearthed footage of Marvin Gaye, Miles Davis, The Rolling Stones, and others.

The streaming platform is the tent pole of The Coda Collection’s overall multi-media company, which will also feature an editorial site with exclusive video, podcasts, playlists, and more. Co-founders of the new endeavor include Yoko Ono and the Estate of John Lennon, Experience Hendrix’s Janie Hendrix, director/producer John McDermott, entertainment lawyer Jonas Herbsman, and CEO Jim Spinello.

“The way the world appreciates music is evolving and changing,” said Hendrix in a press statement. “The Coda Collection is how we grow with that change. It transcends basic music streaming and takes fans on a real journey into the heart of the songs they love and the artists, like Jimi Hendrix, who created those songs.” She continued,

“There will always be the desire to know more about Jimi, and what drove his creativity. So much went into his concerts and performances. There was background, a backstory, and depth to it all. Coda reveals all the various dimensions, and I’m proud to be part of making it happen.”

Sony Music Entertainment, Rhino Entertainment, Concord Music, Mercury Studios, Reelin’ in the Years Productions, and CREEM magazine are among The Coda Collection’s content partners contributing to its offerings.