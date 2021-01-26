What’s Streaming on Hulu in February 2021

Nomadland

Hulu is bringing the features for February.

The shiniest of the bunch is Chloé Zhao’s guaranteed Oscar nominee Nomadland. Frances McDormand is at the center of this critical darling that follows real nomads living unconventional lives across the beatific landscapes of the American West.



That’s not all. The streaming giant is also bringing Brandon Cronenberg’s sci-fi Sundance stunner Possessor, Janelle Monáe’s controversial thriller Antebellum, and last year’s so-bad-you-gotta-watch-it-and-laugh Sonic the Hedgehog.

Let’s not forget, February is also Black History Month, and Hulu has two brand new titles worth exploring: FX’s much-anticipated Hip-Hop Uncovered and the feature-length documentary The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

Horror hounds will no doubt be pleased at the spooky selections, particularly last year’s 12 Hour Shift, the first two Omen films, American Psycho, Mars Attacks!, From Hell, The Tenant, The Shape of Water, and You’re Next.

Check out the full list below, which also includes what’s leaving.

What’s Coming to Hulu February 2021

Available February 1st

60 Days In: Complete Season 6 (A&E)

Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story (2019) (Lifetime)

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 14 (History)

Bride & Prejudice: Forbidden Love: Complete Season 2 (Lifetime)

Forged in Fire: Beat the Judges: Complete Season 1 (History)

Kings of Pain: Complete Season 1 (History)

Married At First Sight: Complete Season 10 (Lifetime)

Mommy is a Murderer (2020) (Lifetime)

Pawn Stars: Complete Seasons 11 & 12 (History)

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 1 (History)

Tempted by Danger (2020) (Lifetime)

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 2 (History)

9 to 5 (1980)

Affliction (1998)

American Psycho (2000)

American Psycho 2 (2002)

The Bellboy (1960)

Bug (1975)

Cinderfella (1960)

Crimes Of The Heart (1987)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

District 9 (2009)

Downhill Racer (1969)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Everything Must Go (2011)

From Hell (2001)

G.I. Jane (1997)

Garfield (2004)

Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness (2004)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)

Happy Tears (2010)

Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)

Hello, My Name is Doris (2016)

Hitman’s Run (1999)

Jane Austen’s Mafia! (1998)

Jennifer 8 (1992)

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997)

The Juror (1996)

Mars Attacks! (1996)

Me, Myself And Irene (2000)

Ninja Assassin (2009)

The Omen (1976) (1976)

Damien – Omen II (1978)

Only God Forgives (2013)

The Patsy (1964)

Phase IV (1974)

Possessor (2020)

The Prince Of Tides (1991)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

The Shootist (1976)

Sideways (2004)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

The Tenant (1976)

Teresa’s Tattoo (1994)

Turbulence (1997)

Van Wilder: Party Liaison (2002)

Waking Ned Devine (1998)

Witness (1985)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

You Laugh But It’s True (2011)

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

Available February 2nd

The School That Tried to End Racism: Complete Season 1 (Banijay)

Available February 4th

12 Hour Shift (2020)

Available February 5th

The New York Times Presents: “Framing Britney Spears”: New Episode (FX on Hulu)

Antebellum (2020)

Available February 7th

Harrow: Season 3 Premiere (ABC Studios)

Available February 11th

Then Came You (2019)

Available February 12th

Into the Dark: Tentacles: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

2067 (2020)

You’re Next (2013)

Available February 13th

Hip Hop Uncovered: Documentary Series Premiere (FX)

Available February 15th

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 15 (Scripps)

Dragnificent!: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

House Hunters International: Complete Seasons 139 & 140 (Scripps)

House Hunters: Complete Seasons 160-162, 164 & 165 (Scripps)

Property Brothers: Complete Season 14 (Scripps)

Southern Gothic: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Witches Of Salem: Complete Season 1 (Scripps)

Lost Girls and Love Hotels (2020)

The Shape of Water (2017)

Available February 16th

Bad Habits, Holy Orders: Complete Season 1 (Keshet)

Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Complete Season 19 (E!)

North Korea: Inside the Mind of a Dictator: Complete Season 1 (National Geographic)

The Warrior Queen of Jhansi (2019)

Available February 17th

Logan Lucky (2017)

Available February 18th

Good Trouble: Season 3 Premiere (Freeform)

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Available February 19th

Nomadland (2021)

Available February 23rd

Spring Baking Championship: Complete Season 7 (Food Network)

Dredd (2012)

Available February 25th

Snowfall: Season 4 Premiere (FX)

Available February 26th

The United States vs. Billie Holiday (2021) (Hulu Original)

Florence Foster Jenkins (2016)

What’s Leaving

Leaving February 8th

District 9 (2009)

Year One (2009)

Leaving February 10th

The Girl Next Door (1999)

Leaving February 14th

Spy Kids 4 (2011)

Stir Of Echoes (1999)

Leaving February 28th

3 Ninjas (1992)

American Dragons (1998)

American Psycho (2000)

American Psycho 2 (2002)

Breathless (1983)

Broken Arrow (1996)

Cake (2006)

Carrington (1995)

Changing Lanes (2002)

Con Air (1997)

Cool Blue (1990)

Criminal Law (1989)

Cujo (1983)

De-Lovely (2004)

Desperate Hours (1990)

Deuces Wild (2002)

Dragonball: Evolution (2009)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Enemy at the Gates (2001)

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Face/Off (1997)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

Garfield a Tail of Two Kitties (2006)

Girl Most Likely (2013)

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)

Hanoi Hilton (1987)

Hemingway’s Garden of Eden (2010)

Here On Earth (1999)

Hud (1963)

Invasion U.S.A. (1985)

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

Last of the Mohicans: Director’s Cut (1992)

Lost In Space (1998)

Love Is All There Is (1996)

Love Potion No. 9 (1992)

Mad Money (2008)

Man of La Mancha (1972)

Me, Myself And Irene (2000)

Mr. North (1988)

Much Ado About Nothing (1993)

Music Within (2007)

Our Family Wedding (2009)

Pieces of April (2003)

Places in the Heart (1984)

Poseidon (2006)

Selena (1997)

Southside With You (2016)

Sunshine (2007)

Teen Wolf (1985) (1985)

The Dead Zone (1983)

The Firm (1993)

The Gift (2000)

The House on Carroll Street (1988)

The Hurt Locker (2008)

The Juror (1996)

The Last House on the Left (1972)

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1976)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

The Mechanic (1972)

The Peacemaker (1997)

The Portrait of a Lady (1996)

The Quick and the Dead (1995)

Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her (2001)

This World, Then the Fireworks (1997)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Virtuosity (1995)

Witness (1985)