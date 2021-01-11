Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem to Play Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in New Movie

I Love Lucy (CBS)

Nearly 70 years after it went off the air, I Love Lucy is coming to the big screen. A new feature film about Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz is in the works from Aaron Sorkin, and he plans to cast none other than Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as the iconic TV couple.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two are in talks to play the beloved I Love Lucy creators and stars. The movie, titled Being the Ricardos, will be written and directed by Sorkin. Amazon Studios is onboard and production will be overseen by Escape Artists’ Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch.



Being the Ricardos reportedly takes place during one production week of I Love Lucy. When things get unexpectedly hectic on set, Lucy and Desi are faced with two simultaneous problems: a crisis “that could end their careers” and “another that could end their marriage.”

Excluding Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming Dune remake, this will mark Bardem’s first movie since the 2018 Spanish mystery Everybody Knows and Darren Aronofsky’s 2017 drama Mother!. As for Kidman, this is the latest in a string of prominent leading roles for her, following last year’s The Prom as well as the 2019 films Bombshell and The Goldfinch.

This news arrives mere months after Sorkin’s latest feature, the courtroom drama The Trial of the Chicago 7, hit Netflix. Since then, he briefly revived The West Wing and has been toying with the idea of penning a sequel to The Social Network. By comparison, revisiting one of America’s most comedic and close-knit couples for Being the Ricardos should be a welcome change of pace.