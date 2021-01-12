NOFX announce new album, unveil single “Linewleum” featuring Avenged Sevenfold: Stream

NOFX and Avenged Sevenfold, via YouTube

Los Angeles punk veterans NOFX have announced their 14th full-length LP, titled Single Album. In advance of its February 26th release, frontman Fat Mike and co. have unveiled the single “Linewleum” featuring contributions from members of Avenged Sevenfold.

Single Album marks NOFX’s first LP since 2016’s First Ditch Effort. It is also the band’s first album since members of NOFX made highly insensitive onstage comments about the country music fans who died in the horrific Route 91 Harvest music festival massacre in Las Vegas in 2017. While the band apologized profusely, they were dropped from their own Punk in Drublic festival’s lineup and had a series of tour dates canceled.



The new single, “Linewleum”, is actually an update of NOFX’s song “Linoleum”, which was the lead track on their 1994 album Punk in Drublic. Fat Mike was inspired to record a new version of the tune, with new lyrics, after seeing so many other bands cover the track. For the update, he brought members of Avenged Sevenfold on board. HIs full explanation reads as follows:

“I have no idea why ‘Linoleum’ is THE NOFX song that is covered by so many bands while other NOFX songs get hardly any attention. ‘Linoleum’ wasn’t a single, it had no video, it got no radio play, and most importantly, it didn’t even have a chorus!!! All popular songs have choruses! WTF! So, One night I stayed up till 4:00 am checking out all the different versions on YouTube. Watching hundreds of bands from over 28 countries (mostly Indonesia) doing ‘Linoleum’ was a humbling experience for me. So I decided to write a song that was a shout out to all those people that learned those four chords and remembered the non-rhyming lyrics. Then I asked the biggest of all the bands (Avenged Sevenfold) to play some leads on the song. Then M Shadows suggested we do a video together. Then I figured I should put all of the bands in the video. Well, I couldn’t fit all the bands, but I picked a bunch of cool ones! A song about not playing a song that’s not a hit song with a video about other bands covering the song! This is why I love punk rock writing punk songs. Rules out the door!”

Single Album was produced by Bill Stevenson and Jason Livermore, and will be released on Fat Mike’s own label, Fat Wreck Chords. Pre-orders for the album are available here, while the video for “Linewleum” can be seen below.

Single Album Artwork:

Single Album Tracklist:

01. The Big Drag

02. I Love You More Than I Hate Me

03. Fuck Euphemism

04. Fish in a Gun Barrel

05. Birmingham

06. Linewleum

07. My Bro Cancervive Cancer

08. Grieve Soto

09. Doors and Fours

10. Your Last Resort