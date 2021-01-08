Famous David Bowie Locations You Can Visit

Decca Studios, Photo by Lindsay Teske

Editor’s Note: Today, we continue our celebration of the life and art of David Bowie with On Location, a recurring series that brings to life the places you know from songs, album covers, and music history. Keep checking back all weekend for more new and reshared content reflecting on our favorite Starman. And, if you’ve missed anything, you can experience it all again here.

While this week marks the five-year anniversary of David Bowie’s passing, it goes without saying that his indelible legacy makes his presence everlasting. Forever fueling his musicianship with innovation, Bowie left behind a tapestry of work that boasted colorful characters, imaginative lyrics, and an intoxicating nexus of fantasy and reality. In short, he was a visionary in every sense of the word. In addition to a visionary, though, he was also a Londoner. Though his magnitude reached a global level, London was where Bowie was born, raised, and experienced many of his career milestones.



Throughout his career, Bowie played many roles — Ziggy Stardust, Aladdin Sane, The Thin White Duke, and more. Together, they culminated in the greatest role of all: the role his music has and will continue to play in the lives of his listeners. David Bowie’s work has woven its way into the fabric of our worlds, and now, here’s how you can step inside his.

