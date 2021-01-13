Orla Gartland Drops New Song “More Like You”: Stream

Orla Gartland, photo by Karina Barberis

Emerging Irish songwriter Orla Gartland has dropped the new song “More Like You”.

Born in Dublin, Gartland began writing music at 14. Her early attempts to play in Dublin’s 18+ clubs were rebuffed, but this rejection turned out to be a blessing in disguise, as she began cultivating an online presence that continues to serve her today. After a pair of buzzy EPs — 2019’s Why Am I Like This? and 2020’s Freckle Season — she started working on her debut album.



“More Like You” was co-written by Tommy King, who has toured and collaborated with HAIM and Vampire Weekend. The song channels envy into an effervescent exploration of insecurity of self-love. “I heard it from a woman on the internet,” she sings, “She told me to eat well and try to love myself/ Then maybe I won’t wish that I was someone else/ (Tell me how).”

In a statement, Gartland spoke about the inspiration for the song, explaining,

“Everyone compares themselves to other people right? If you don’t tell me your secret. ‘More Like You’ was born from a petty friend jealousy I have for my best friend’s other best friend. She’s someone who I only ever heard good things about, someone I wanted to hate until I met her and — of course — I didn’t. I loved her

When you don’t have much access to someone it’s easy to put them on a pedestal and forget that they have their own layered and complex life, you only see perfection. I became obsessed. I wanted to sing like her, I wanted to dress like her, I wanted to swap bodies with her Freaky-Friday style. So ‘More Like You’ is another song about identity, about yearning to switch lives with someone who makes it all look easy.”

Check out “More Like You” below. Gartland’s debut album doesn’t yet have a title or release date, but is expected to arrive later this year. Previously, she shared the lead single “Pretending”.

