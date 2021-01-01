Post Malone’s NYE Show Featured Slash and Chad Smith, Covers of Black Sabbath and Alice in Chains

Post Malone Performs During His New Years Eve Livestream

Post Malone continued to show his love for hard rock during his “Bud Light Seltzer Sessions” New Year’s Eve livestream concert. The hip-hop / pop star welcomed Slash, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, and Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney onstage, and also rocked a couple of classics from Black Sabbath and Alice in Chains.

After a 10-song main set of originals, featuring five tunes from his most recent album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone brought out the big guns for the encore. Smith and Chaney joined for a rousing cover of Alice in Chains’ “Rooster”. Posty showed off some impressive rock pipes as he channeled a bit of Layne Staley while delivering an emotionally charged rendition of the AIC opus.



The show closed out with Slash joining all of them for the epic Black Sabbath song “War Pigs”, with Malone taking on the Ozzy Osbourne role for the 10-minute rendition of the iconic metal track. Andrew Watt, producer for both Post Malone and Ozzy, was also aboard, as he played guitar throughout the entire main set and encore.

Malone and Osbourne traded favors on their respective latest albums, with Ozzy guesting on Malone’s “Take What You Want” on Hollywood’s Bleeding, and Posty guesting on Osbourne’s “It’s a Raid” from Ordinary Man.

Back in April, Malone also showed off his rock chops with a critically acclaimed livestream performance of Nirvana covers, with Blink-182’s Travis Barker behind the drum kit.

Watch Post Malone and his special guests perform Alice in Chains’ “Rooster” and Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs” below, and see the full setlist.

Setlist:

Better Now

Goodbyes

Psycho

Wow.

Circles

Take What You Want

White Iverson

I Fall Apart

Sunflower

rockstar

Encore:

Rooster (Alice in Chains cover w/ Chris Chaney & Chad Smith)

War Pigs (Black Sabbath cover w/ Slash, Chris Chaney & Chad Smith)