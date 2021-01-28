Ex Machina Explores the Meaning of Humanity

Psychoanalysis - Ex Machina

Psychoanalysis is a weekly series on the Consequence Podcast Network that takes an in-depth look at a mental health topic through the lens of horror.

“Isn’t it strange, to create something that hates you?”

Today, Jenn, Mike, and Lara are joined by The Ables author and CinemaSins voice Jeremy Scott for a Comfort Horror episode on Alex Garland’s 2014 sci-fi horror Ex Machina. Together, they discuss religion, feminism, creation, and even the apocalypse.

Everyone approaches the film from a different angle with different readings on the terrifying implications of Artificial Intelligence and ultimately what it means to be human. As always, we conclude with an uplifting moment of grounding and self-care.

