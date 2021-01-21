Lake Mungo Hides a Haunting Depiction of Depression

Psychoanalysis - Lake Mungo

Psychoanalysis is a weekly series on the Consequence Podcast Network that takes an in-depth look at a mental health topic through the lens of horror.

“I feel like something bad is going to happen to me. I feel like something bad has happened. It hasn’t reached me yet but it’s on its way.”

Today, Lara, Mike, and Jenn are continuing their January theme of depression with the 2008 faux documentary Lake Mungo. Mike presents four different sources of depression, Lara shares her personal connections with the film’s imagery, and Jenn struggles to unpack this quietly powerful film.

It’s an episode as deep as the lake itself as we discuss grooming and sexual assault, grief, and suicide. But there are lighter moments as well as Jenn and Lara fumble through Australian accents, scandalous typos, and the legacy of Chris Gaines.

And as always, we’ll end on an uplifting moment of grounding and self-care. So join us at the lake with your feelings and your photo album. Just make sure to look beneath the surface.

