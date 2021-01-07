Menu
The Babadook Is A Terrifying Metaphor for Depression

Psychoanalysis kicks off 2021 with a new theme via Jennifer Kent’s 2014 horror film

by
on January 07, 2021, 9:25am
The Babadook Is A Terrifying Metaphor for Depression
The Babadook

Psychoanalysis is a weekly series on the Consequence Podcast Network that takes an in-depth look at a mental health topic through the lens of horror.

“You can’t get rid of the Babadook”

Today, Lara, Mike, and Jenn are embarking on a new theme by tackling Jennifer Kent’s brilliant metaphor for depression, 2014’s The Babadook. All three hosts have strong emotional attachments to the film and share their personal journeys with depression.

Mike breaks down its symptoms and manifestations. Lara discusses the effective creature origin and design. Jenn shares her experiences parenting with a mental illness.

The conversation is heavy at times, given the subject matter, and this episode mentions self-harm and suicide. They also discuss the fantastic performances of Essie Davis and Noah Wiseman, the puzzling response to Samuel’s character, and the film’s powerful ending. As always, they’ll end on an uplifting moment of grounding and self-care.

Stream the episode above and subscribe to the series now. Also be sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates surrounding future programming. After all, everyone’s entitled to one good scare.

Further reading

How the Babadook became the LGBTQ icon we didn’t know we needed

Eye on Fiction: The Babadook and maternal depression

Of Mothers, Monsters, and Mental Illness: A Closer Look at ‘The Babadook

Mental Illness and The Babadook

