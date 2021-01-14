Troll 2 Is Peak So-Bad-It’s-Good Horror

Psychoanalysis - Troll 2

Psychoanalysis is a weekly series on the Consequence Podcast Network that takes an in-depth look at a mental health topic through the lens of horror.

“Do you see this writing…? Do you know what it means…? Hospitality. And you can’t piss on hospitality! I WON’T ALLOW IT!”

Today, Lara, Mike, and Jenn are joined by special guest AV Club culture editor Randall Colburn (also of The Losers’ Club) for a comfort horror episode on the so-bad-it’s-good masterpiece, Troll 2. What’s the matter? Aren’t you hungry?

Together, they discuss their first experiences watching this bonkers film, the complex nature of fandom, and the magic of watching a bad movie in a crowded theater. Randall shares insights from his experiences with Best Worst Movie, Lara loves Creedence the Witch, Mike questions his life choices, and Jenn just wants to dance in the mirror.

