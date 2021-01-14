Menu
Troll 2 Is Peak So-Bad-It’s-Good Horror

Psychoanalysis tackles the best worst movie with special guest Randall Colburn

by
on January 14, 2021, 12:00pm
Psychoanalysis - Troll 2

Psychoanalysis is a weekly series on the Consequence Podcast Network that takes an in-depth look at a mental health topic through the lens of horror.

“Do you see this writing…? Do you know what it means…? Hospitality. And you can’t piss on hospitality! I WON’T ALLOW IT!”

Today, Lara, Mike, and Jenn are joined by special guest AV Club culture editor Randall Colburn (also of The Losers’ Club) for a comfort horror episode on the so-bad-it’s-good masterpiece, Troll 2. What’s the matter? Aren’t you hungry?

Together, they discuss their first experiences watching this bonkers film, the complex nature of fandom, and the magic of watching a bad movie in a crowded theater. Randall shares insights from his experiences with Best Worst Movie, Lara loves Creedence the Witch, Mike questions his life choices, and Jenn just wants to dance in the mirror.

Stream the episode above and subscribe to the series now. Also be sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates surrounding future programming. After all, everyone’s entitled to one good scare.

