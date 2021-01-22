New Punk Band Rest Easy Debut with Blistering Single “Get Busy Dyin'”: Stream

Rest Easy, via Mutant League Records

Rest Easy, a new band from Vancouver, are giving off some old-school hardcore punk vibes with their debut single “Get Busy Dyin'”. The track comes in advance of the group’s Sick Day EP, due February 12th.

The quartet, which features members of the Vancouver band Daggermouth and the Seattle outfit Shook Ones, recently inked a deal with Mutant League Records. The single, “Get Busy Dyin'”, sounds modern and classic at the same time, with sonic nods to legendary acts like Minor Threat and 7 Seconds.



The Sick Day EP was recorded in the fall by producer Tim Creviston (Misery Signals) and mixed and mastered by Paul Miner at Buzzbomb Studios in Orange, California.

As for the formation of the band, guitarist Kenny Lush commented, “Some old friends, some laptops, GarageBand, some spicy riffs, plus a global pandemic and the end result is Rest Easy.”

The EP is available for pre-order in limited-edition clear blue smoke (200 copies) and solid tangerine orange (300 copies) 7-inch vinyl pressings via various packages at Mutant League Records’ online store. A digital release of the four-song effort can be pre-ordered for $1.99 at Amazon.

Check out the song “Get Busy Dyin'” below, followed by the artwork and tracklist for the Sick Day EP.

Sick Day EP Artwork:

Sick Day EP Tracklist:

01. Get Busy Dyin’

02. Headaches

03. Bad Idea

04. Sick Day