Queen Rico Nasty Performs “OHFR?” on Fallon: Watch

The rapper dresses as 18th century royalty for her TV debut

on January 15, 2021, 11:00am
Rico Nasty on Fallon

Rico Nasty’s debut album Nightmare Vacation was anything but nightmarish thanks to her commitment to a completely fun sense of unpredictability. The 23-year-old rapper brought that exciting element of surprise to her TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday.

Rico dished out standout single “OHFR?”, produced by 100 gecs’ Dylan Brady. But instead of donning punk rock and bondage-esque attire like in the track’s music video, the Maryland-bred rapper went full Rococo 18th century fashion — puffy gown, skyscraper hairdo and all. What’s the reason for being made up like the Queen of France? Pshh, as if Rico needed one.

Watch the performance down below.

 

