Rob Zombie Unleashes New Song “The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man”: Stream

Rob Zombie, photo by Travis Shinn

Rob Zombie has offered up the second single from his upcoming album, The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy. With the album set for release on March 12th, the veteran rocker has unleashed the track “The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man”, along with an accompanying music video.

Following up lead single “King Freak”, the new track, shortened to “Howling Man”, is a kitchen-sink song for Zombie, kicking off with some heavy metal riffage from guitarist John 5. There’s a nod to John Lennon at the two-minute mark with a “Power to the People” chant, followed by a funky instrumental interlude and then an all-out Ministry-inspired industrial section in which Zombie sings, “Knievel kicked it now he’s dead.”



The new album was largely completed before the pandemic, and the video mostly depicts Zombie and his band — rounded out by John 5, bassist Piggy D, and drummer Ginger Fish — in the studio recording the track, along with concert footage. A bit of animation and some visual effects give it a Rob Zombie vibe.

The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy is Rob Zombie’s first album in five years, following up 2016’s The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser. It also marks Zombie’s seventh solo album, and 11th full-length overall if you throw in the four LPs from his White Zombie discography.

In between albums, Zombie has been a prolific movie director, most recently helming the 2019 horror film 3 From Hell, the third installment of his “Firefly” trilogy.

Check out the music video and single artwork for “The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man” below, and pre-order Rob Zombie’s The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy here.