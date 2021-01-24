Robert Fripp and Toyah Turn Guns N’ Roses’ “Welcome to the Jungle” into a Serpentine Workout: Watch

Robert Fripp and Toyah perform "Welcome to the Jungle" (via YouTube)

King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his singer wife Toyah Willcox are back with another Sunday treat — a musical workout routine to the Guns N’ Roses classic “Welcome to the Jungle”.

The couple’s last two “Sunday Lunch” quarantine performances — Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” and Billy Idol’s “Rebel Yell” — are closing in on a combined 5 million views. Those clips are as popular for Toyah’s revealing outfits as much as the couple’s quirky takes on the rock classics, and the trend continues for the GN’R cover.



Fitness seems to be a central theme to the playful pair’s recent performances. After rocking an exercise bike (“Enter Sandman”) and a cheerleader routine (“Rebel Yell”), Toyah turns the focus on biceps with dumbbell curls, all while paying homage to Axl Rose’s signature snake dance. Fun and games, indeed.

Well before becoming a YouTube sensation, Toyah was a successful new wave and post-punk singer, scoring eight Top 40 hits in the UK with her eponymous band and as a solo artist in the 1980s. At 62 years old, she’s re-introducing herself in a big way, not only racking up millions of views but getting plenty of coverage in the UK tabloids for her “Sunday Lunch” renditions of iconic rock tunes.

No one seems more elated than the legendary prog-rock pioneer Fripp, who ends each video with a hearty laugh right into the camera. Stay tuned for more from everyone’s new favorite rock couple. In the meantime, enjoy their take on “Welcome to the Jungle” below.

