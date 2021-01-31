Menu
Robert Fripp and Toyah Take on “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll”: Watch

Toyah straps on a guitar this time, as the viral couple cover another rock classic

by
on January 31, 2021, 12:45pm
It wouldn’t be Sunday without another fun take on a rock classic by King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his singer wife, Toyah Willcox. This time, the pair cover “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll”, with Toyah strapping on a guitar to go along with her vocals.

Robert and Toyah have become YouTube sensations in recent weeks with their “Sunday Lunch” quarantine performances. They’ve been covering rock classics for a few months now, but they truly went viral earlier this month with a take on Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” — a rendition that saw Toyah riding an exercise bike while wearing a revealing top that garnered thousands of comments filled with euphemisms.

They followed with performances of Billy Idol’s “Rebel Yell” and Guns N’ Roses’ “Welcome to the Jungle”, and now they’ve graced us with a cover of “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll”. The iconic rock track was originally recorded and released by The Arrows in 1975 but popularized by Joan Jett & The Blackhearts in 1982, around the same time Toyah was scoring multiple hits in the UK as a new wave artist.

For this rendition, we see Toyah playing guitar along with Robert for the first time, plus a reappearance of that popular shirt she wore for the Metallica cover. It’s obvious that Robert and Toyah know they’ve hit on an in-demand theme, and they’re certainly not shy about keeping it going for the foreseeable future.

Check out Robert and Toyah covering “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” below.

