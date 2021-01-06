Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Robert Pollard Forms New Band Cub Scout Bowling Pins, Shares Debut Single “Heaven Beats Iowa”: Stream

Guided by Voices leader carries his momentum into 2021

by
on January 06, 2021, 12:32pm
robert-pollard-cub-scout-bowling-pins
Robert Pollard

With frontman Robert Pollard leading the way, Guided by Voices added three more albums to their massive catalog last year, including December’s Styles We Paid For. Pollard is looking to carry that non-stop momentum into 2021 with the announcement of a new side-project, as Rolling Stone reports.

Dubbed Cub Scout Bowling Pins, the group is prepping to drop its first-ever EP, Heaven Beats Iowa, on January 22nd through Guided by Voices Inc. The forthcoming collection consists of six songs, including a title track that serves as the lead single.

While not much is known about the other personnel behind Cub Scout Bowling Pins, it’s clear Pollard is in control. The 63-year-old handles vocals throughout “Heaven Beats Iowa”, a tune that heartily channels ’60s-era pop-rock. Go retro with Pollard down below, and then peep the EP artwork and full tracklist.

Editors' Picks

GBV’s Styles We Paid For was preceded by Mirrored Aztec in July and February’s Surrender Your Poppy Field2020 also saw the band reissue a 25th anniversary edition of Alien Lanes.

Heaven Beats Iowa Artwork:

cub scout bowling pins Robert Pollard Forms New Band Cub Scout Bowling Pins, Shares Debut Single Heaven Beats Iowa: Stream

Heaven Beats Iowa Tracklist:
01. Hobson’s Beef
02. Gear Balloon Mousetrap
03. Moon Camera
04. School School
05. Funnel Cake Museum
06. Heaven Beats Iowa

This Shirt Supports Independent Music Venues This Shirt Supports Independent Music Venues
What Are Critics Saying About Wonder Woman 1984? What Are Critics Saying About Wonder Woman 1984?
Go Behind the Scenes of The Mandalorian in New Docuseries Go Behind the Scenes of The Mandalorian in New Docuseries
Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies for All Your Wellness Needs Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies for All Your Wellness Needs

Previous Story
Sacha Baron Cohen Says He’s Done Playing Borat
Next Story
Waltzer Announce Debut Album Time Traveler, Share “Lantern”: Stream