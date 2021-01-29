Menu
Sara Bug Shares Promising Debut Single “Rosebank”: Stream

Nashville indie songwriter pens an ode to her motorcycle

by
on January 29, 2021, 1:37pm
Sara Bug, photo courtesy of artist

Some folks have turned to baking for comfort during this pandemic, while others savor long afternoon strolls through nature. For Nashville-based indie songwriter Sara Bug, all the escapism she needs can be found in her trusty motorcycle. Bug’s bike is so beloved, in fact, it’s the focus of her first-ever single “Rosebank”.

The new track was “written about the joy and calm I feel when I’m on my motorcycle,” explained the Mississippi-born musician. “Everything else in the world disappears and I can think clearly when I’m taking time to myself, cruising around.”

“Every night I would drive down this long, curvy road in Nashville called Rosebank for practice,” Bug continued. “During a hard emotional time in my life, the nightly rides ended up being really therapeutic for me.”

According to Bug, “Rosebank” was penned when she was just a so-called “beginner,” though you’d hardly know it given the track’s complexity and catchiness. There’s a little twang, as well as a little crunch to the guitars, but it’s the movement in Bug’s versatile vocals that really make the song worthy of multiple plays.

One minute her voice hits a staccato-like stride, the next it’s stomping and then stretching out hazily as though relaying a spell. And other times, well, the “world’s finest southern-kitsch artist” even channels the one and only Dolly Parton.

Hear “Rosebank” for yourself below. A statement notes that the single is off a forthcoming self-titled debut album, due out May 14th via Egghunt Records.

Editor’s Note: Find music from Sara Bug and other great new artists on our New Sounds Spotify playlist, which is updated daily. Subscribe here!

