Selena Gomez Announces First Spanish-Language EP Revelación

Selena Gomez, photo via Twitter

Pop singer and former Disney star Selena Gomez has announced her first-ever Spanish-language EP. Titled Revelación, it’s scheduled to drop March 12th.

Gomez, who is of Mexican and Italian descent, revealed the news on Twitter on Wednesday. However, rumors of a forthcoming Spanish effort had actually surfaced earlier this month after multiple murals bearing her name were spotted around Mexico and Brazil.



A tracklist won’t be unveiled until the EP is available for pre-order tomorrow, but the project is expected to feature her recently released single “De Una Vez” (“At Once”) and a forthcoming one called “Baila Conmigo” (“Dance with Me”) that’s due out this Friday, January 29th.

The 28-year-old Gomez previously joined DJ Snake and Ozuna on the 2018 Spanish release “Taki Taki”.

Revelación follows Gomez’s third solo album, Rare, from 2020. She was recently cast as gay mountaineering icon Silvia Vásquez-Lavado in the upcoming biopic In the Shadow of the Mountain.

REVELACIÓN, mi primer EP en español, estará disponible el 12 de marzo. Pre-ordénalo mañana a las 9 pm PT. // REVELACIÓN, my first ever Spanish EP, is out March 12. Preorder it tomorrow at 9 pm PT. https://t.co/qOeEqrGnDv pic.twitter.com/EsL5L6PKWa — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) January 27, 2021

Baila Conmigo 💃🏻 con @RauwAlejandro y @tainy disponible el 29 de enero. Presave ahora. // Baila Conmigo with Rauw Alejandro and Tainy is out January 29th. Presave Now. https://t.co/qOeEqrGnDv pic.twitter.com/yGWEaVeKMT — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) January 26, 2021