Selena Gomez Unveils New Single “De Una Vez”: Stream

Selena Gomez, image via Instagram

Selena Gomez has unveiled her new Spanish-language single “De Una Vez”, which translates to, “At Once.”

Produced by Tanya (Bad Bunny, J Balvin), “De Una Vez” is her first Spanish effort since 2018’s “Taki Taki” with DJ Snake and Ozuna, and it’s her first such solo foray since 2014’s “Más”. The new song comes paired with a video created by Los Pérez—Tania Verduzco and Adrián Pérez. Watch it below.



And there’s probably more where that came from; as PopBuzz notes, multiple murals have appeared around Mexico and Brazil with the words “Selena Gomez,” “De Una Vez,” and “Baila Conmigo,” the latter of which means “dance with me.” When fans posted pictures of these murals, Gomez’s social media accounts have been smashing the ‘like’ button. It’s unclear at this time if “Baila Conmigo” is a song or the name of an upcoming album. But an album is definitely on its way; on January 14th, 2021, Gomez retweeted her own 2011 post promising a “Spanish record,” with the new comment, “I think it will be worth the wait.” Either way, it’s always fun when a megastar steps outside of her comfort zone. Check out “De Una Vez” below.

Last year, Gomez released her third solo album Rare and soon afterwards purchased Tom Petty’s $4.9 million mansion. She was recently cast as gay mountaineering icon Silvia Vásquez-Lavado in the upcoming biopic In the Shadow of the Mountain.

I think it will be worth the wait. 😜 https://t.co/IRaQ69MrpA — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) January 14, 2021

NOT SELENA LIKING THIS OMG pic.twitter.com/ZB6ez0zS7t — steven 🌺 (@graciouslygomez) January 11, 2021