Sheer Mag Share New Song “Crushed Velvet”: Stream

Taken from the soundtrack to Hulu's The Ultimate Playlist of Noise

on January 16, 2021, 11:07am
Sheer Mag, photo by Philip Cosores

Sheer Mag have shared “Crushed Velvet”, their first new music since 2019’s A Distant Call.

The Philadelphia rockers’ latest singles comes from the soundtrack to Hulu’s new original film The Ultimate Playlist of Noise. Out now, the movie finds a teenager (Keean Johnson) traveling to New York City as he tries to experience as many unique sounds as possible before a tumor takes his hearing.

That theme is perfect for Sheer Mag’s style, as “Crushed Velvet” trades on soaring guitar riffs, snarled vocals, and some growling background. It’s a smorgasbord of throwback rock sounds, and you can take a listen below.

The Ultimate Playlist of Noise is streaming now on Hulu. You can sign up for free month of the streaming service here to watch the new movie now. Check out the trailer below.

