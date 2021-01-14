R.I.P. Siegfried Fischbacher, One-Half of Vegas Magic Duo Siegfried & Roy Dead At 81

Siegfried & Roy, photo via Getty

Siegfried Fischbacher, one-half of the popular Las Vegas magic duo Siegfried & Roy, has died due to complications from pancreatic cancer. He was 81 years old.

According to NBC News, Fischbacher passed away Wednesday night (January 13th) at his home in Las Vegas. He had been diagnosed with



Fischbacher’s death comes just eight months after the passing of his longtime partner, Roy Horn, who succumbed to COVID-19 in May.

Siegfried & Roy were mainstays on the Vegas strip for over 20 years, known for their extravagant stage show which included the use of the tigers and lions. At the height of their popularity, the duo grossed $45 million a year, making them the most successful live entertainers in the history of Las Vegas, according to The Hollywood Reporter. They also appeared in several films, including Vegas Vacation and Ocean’s 11.

Tragically, Siegfried & Roy’s reign came to an abrupt end in 2003 after Horn was partially paralyzed by one of the tigers in the duo’s act. The tiger, Mantecore, knocked Horn to the floor and temporarily pinned him before biting his neck and dragging him off stage. The incident left Roy with a severed spine, critical blood loss, and several other injuries to his his body that permanently affected his ability to move, walk, and speak. However, Horn rejected the premise that he was attacked by the tiger, contending that Mantecore had simply come to his aid after he suffered a stroke.